Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,190 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WBA stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

