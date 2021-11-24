Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7,326.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 742,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,201. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

