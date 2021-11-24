Zacks: Analysts Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. Oxford Industries posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 165.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.87. 1,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.75. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after acquiring an additional 84,821 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 649,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 230,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 369,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

