Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $52.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.