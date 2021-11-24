Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 155 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

