Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stake Increased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 282,377 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after acquiring an additional 271,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 104,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,438.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.67. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

