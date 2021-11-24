Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal stock opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $220.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

