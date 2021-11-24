Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 1,111 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

