Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Walmart were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 80.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $66,545,364.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,239,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650,709.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,514,945 shares of company stock valued at $809,165,765. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.46. 82,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,353. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $408.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

