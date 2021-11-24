Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $51.84. 68,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,645,781. The stock has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.