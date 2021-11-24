WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.77

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.77 and last traded at $127.58, with a volume of 43313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 68,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 856,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,133,000 after purchasing an additional 127,622 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 539,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

