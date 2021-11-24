WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.77

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.77 and last traded at $127.58, with a volume of 43313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 68,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 856,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,133,000 after purchasing an additional 127,622 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 539,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

