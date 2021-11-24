Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Down 10.2%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) shares traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.37. 2,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 129,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.46.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.