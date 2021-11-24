SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 14.2%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) shares fell 14.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $246.72 and last traded at $246.72. 17,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 207,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITM. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $416,807.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $5,434,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,760 shares of company stock worth $19,520,999. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

