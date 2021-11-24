Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 1,010 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 87,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,376. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.93.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.