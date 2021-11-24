iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Trimmed by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,234,000 after acquiring an additional 78,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $306.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.12. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $259.15 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

