Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,760,934. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $80.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

