Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 34,979 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,760,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 9.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $58,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,936,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,788,000 after acquiring an additional 98,165 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 133,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,549,620. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

