AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 302,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,334,133. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

