D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.58 EPS

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($1.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HEPS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HEPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.90 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEPS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.