WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $991,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

