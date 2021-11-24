Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 910 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Prairiewood Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Innoviva makes up approximately 1.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Innoviva by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA remained flat at $$17.05 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,724. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

