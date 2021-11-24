835 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.44 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

