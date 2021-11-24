Scout Investments Inc. Has $85.38 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,732 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $85,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

PXD stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.16. 30,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $98.59 and a 12 month high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.