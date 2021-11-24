Alchemy Pay Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $280.05 million and approximately $71.61 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00450452 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.75 or 0.00197317 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00099288 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004058 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

