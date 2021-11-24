Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post sales of $55.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $41.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $194.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $308.39 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $426.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of GBT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

