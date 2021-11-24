Omnitude (ECOM) Price Hits $0.0152

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a market cap of $987,461.84 and approximately $456,692.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.00250342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,608,551% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00045060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00085839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.