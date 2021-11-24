Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

