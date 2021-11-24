$12.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $11.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $12.70. Cable One posted earnings per share of $9.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $48.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.35 to $49.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $53.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.97 to $56.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

Shares of CABO traded down $9.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,839.50. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,180. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,813.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,871.29. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,329 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,122. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cable One by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cable One by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

