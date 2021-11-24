$432.92 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post $432.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $514.90 million and the lowest is $360.30 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $322.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

NYSE HBM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,021. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,057 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,545 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,459,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 608,207 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

