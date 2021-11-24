Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 132,712 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,000. Devon Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,880,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

