Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.14). DoorDash posted earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $239,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,577,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,547,197 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,478. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.85 and a 200 day moving average of $185.02.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

