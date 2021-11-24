Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Down 4.1%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) shares were down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.31 and last traded at $49.58. Approximately 47,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,791,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

