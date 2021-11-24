Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Zynga also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.050 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.81.

ZNGA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,768,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $194,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $68,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

