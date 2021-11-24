Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 57.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,715 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.98. 34,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,830. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

