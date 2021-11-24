Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 13,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,023,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

LTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Get Latch alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Latch by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.