SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,777,000 after buying an additional 1,294,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,143,000 after buying an additional 562,725 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,244,000 after buying an additional 270,140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.43. 135,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,260. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $85.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

