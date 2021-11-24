Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 1,648 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,998 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. HP makes up 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. 472,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,508,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.