Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHLX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHLX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,895. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

