Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. 134,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,408,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $211.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

