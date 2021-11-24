Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 232 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $397.48 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $289.63 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

