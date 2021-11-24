CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 2,874 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Shares of NKE opened at $172.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.85 and its 200-day moving average is $155.81. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

