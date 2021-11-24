Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after buying an additional 686,287 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,133 shares of company stock worth $15,632,182. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.10 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.13 and its 200-day moving average is $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

