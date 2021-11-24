Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

