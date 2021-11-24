Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by C J Advisory Inc.

C J Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of C J Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.24. 11,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.48 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.