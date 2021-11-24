NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,011,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $287,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 935,518 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $192,455,000 after purchasing an additional 477,585 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.63. 7,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.32 and its 200 day moving average is $204.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $152.93 and a 1-year high of $228.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $36,272,686 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.