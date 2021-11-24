Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Catalent makes up 2.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Catalent were worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $51,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.27. 354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.11. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.87 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 3,743 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $490,819.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

