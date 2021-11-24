Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.62 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.4% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.