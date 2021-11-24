Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Lowers Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Snap-on by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $217.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $165.56 and a one year high of $259.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

