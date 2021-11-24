Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average of $175.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $146.29 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $273.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

