Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Nucor stock opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

